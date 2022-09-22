TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Photos and details of woman who died while chasing husband and…

“Please forgive me” – Regina Daniels’ son…

22-year-old lady starts building dream house after purchasing…

“Mom or girlfriend?” – Reactions trail Eloswag’s reunion with mother (Video)

Entertainment
By Ezie Innocent

Netizens have reacted to a viral video capturing the beautiful moment Eloswag and his mother reunited.

Recall that Eloswag, Doyin and Chomzy had been ushered out of the Big Brother Naija house after staying back as guest following their eviction.

After his eviction from the house, the reality star reunited with his mother, whom many a netizen have described as looking very young.

READ ALSO

Why I made love to my son — Single mother opens up (Video)

Little girl falls asleep while assisting mum to wash (Video)

In a video making rounds on social media, Eloswag’s mother alighted from a Mercedes Benz G-class, and upon seeing his mum Eloswag lifted her and turned her around.

Watch the video below:

The video has elicited reactions from netizens;

apinkiess wrote: “Omo mom or girlfriend? God I don’t wanna be a mechanic I wanna be a baller”

manarisia_1 wrote: “Jeez the mama get money oh, Chomzy your bobos mom is rich oh”

chidinmauzoma_ wrote: “Hot mommies this season no be here, bryann’s mom, groovy’s mom hot women here and ther”

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Photos and details of woman who died while chasing husband and sidechick

“Please forgive me” – Regina Daniels’ son goes on his…

22-year-old lady starts building dream house after purchasing land

James Brown’s dad showers prayers on him after receiving iPhone 13 from her

Bride-to-be breaks down in tears as she’s asked to wash plates, fetch…

Man storms bank to close his account because they didn’t send him birthday…

I don’t know what he used on me – Chinese lady says as she shows off Nigerian…

1 of 7

LATEST UPDATES

“Mom or girlfriend?” – Reactions trail Eloswag’s reunion with mother (Video)

Motorist amazed after seeing man sleeping in driver’s seat as Tesla drives…

“Being a virgin doesn’t make you a wife material” – Ovie Ossai roundly lambastes…

Nigerian lady who works as barber, marries her customer (Video)

Single father of triplets cries out for help as he’s left to take care of…

“She’s a professional” – Little girl amazes people with…

Man leaves cashier baffled as he pays with bundles of N10 notes

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More