“Mom or girlfriend?” – Reactions trail Eloswag’s reunion with mother (Video)

Netizens have reacted to a viral video capturing the beautiful moment Eloswag and his mother reunited.

Recall that Eloswag, Doyin and Chomzy had been ushered out of the Big Brother Naija house after staying back as guest following their eviction.

After his eviction from the house, the reality star reunited with his mother, whom many a netizen have described as looking very young.

In a video making rounds on social media, Eloswag’s mother alighted from a Mercedes Benz G-class, and upon seeing his mum Eloswag lifted her and turned her around.

Watch the video below:

The video has elicited reactions from netizens;

apinkiess wrote: “Omo mom or girlfriend? God I don’t wanna be a mechanic I wanna be a baller”

manarisia_1 wrote: “Jeez the mama get money oh, Chomzy your bobos mom is rich oh”

chidinmauzoma_ wrote: “Hot mommies this season no be here, bryann’s mom, groovy’s mom hot women here and ther”