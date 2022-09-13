Moment Wizkid expressed concern after calling 1st son, Tife’s phone but he didn’t answer (Video)

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


By Ezie Innocent

Legendary singer, Ayodeji Balogun better known as Wizkid has been captured on tape performing his fatherly roles.

A viral video which resurfaced online showed the moment he called his first son, Tife to know how he was doing.

In the video, the Grammy Award winner was in a car heading to an unnamed location with his manager when he put a call across to his son who didn’t pick.

Then, when his manager stated that Tife had also contacted him earlier, Big Wiz appeared a little taken aback.

The singer joked that his son is a superstar who doesn’t sleep so early when he was informed that Tife had likely gone to bed because it was night. In another segment of the video, Wizkid expressed his love for his son.

