“More keys to me” – School dropout congratulates himself after purchasing Keke Napep

A young man has taken to social media to express his joy after purchasing a tricycle, also known as Keke Napep.
The secondary school dropout revealed that he had just purchased the Keke Napep and he is proud of himself.
He obtained the three-wheeled machine through a higher purchase, and he decided to celebrate the day he completed the final payment.
He shared a video of him showing off his latest acquisition and congratulated himself because it is no mean feat.
”Today marks the day that i finished my higher purchase. Congratulations to my first key. More keys to me,” he said in the clip.
See the video below:
In reaction, netizens celebrated him for achieving something meaningful
only1_ednariches; Wow congratulations to him, God dat brings u dis far will never abandons u
yeyepiki1; Work hard for more keys 🔑 🙌🙌🙌🙌
mista.brave_; God bless him 👏
favourogee; Congratulations dear, Greater celebration on the way🙌
beberock_world; Congratulations dear … it’s more than worth celebrating ooo. More keys to u 👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼🎉🎉🎉🎉
mimi_blaq1; Congratulations boss many couldn’t finished their high purchase Dey died of accidents, some their Keke was taken by the owners congratulations boss man more Keys to come bro
okafortv; Baba celebrate ooo I know how it feels I was once there… Street of Jos knows my keke then…
ss1cashofficial; God bless your hustle bro
iamyungskid; Appreciate whatever you have cuz some got none. #KeepWorkingStill
iam_ninaisaac; Wel done bro👏👏👏👏 there’s dignity in LABOUR
TRENDING
LATEST UPDATES