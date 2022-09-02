“More keys to me” – School dropout congratulates himself after purchasing Keke Napep

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


News
By Ezie Innocent

A young man has taken to social media to express his joy after purchasing a tricycle, also known as Keke Napep.

The secondary school dropout revealed that he had just purchased the Keke Napep and he is proud of himself.

He obtained the three-wheeled machine through a higher purchase, and he decided to celebrate the day he completed the final payment.

He shared a video of him showing off his latest acquisition and congratulated himself because it is no mean feat.

”Today marks the day that i finished my higher purchase. Congratulations to my first key. More keys to me,” he said in the clip.

See the video below:

In reaction, netizens celebrated him for achieving something meaningful

only1_ednariches; Wow congratulations to him, God dat brings u dis far will never abandons u

yeyepiki1; Work hard for more keys 🔑 🙌🙌🙌🙌

mista.brave_; God bless him 👏

favourogee; Congratulations dear, Greater celebration on the way🙌

beberock_world; Congratulations dear … it’s more than worth celebrating ooo. More keys to u 👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼🎉🎉🎉🎉

mimi_blaq1; Congratulations boss many couldn’t finished their high purchase Dey died of accidents, some their Keke was taken by the owners congratulations boss man more Keys to come bro

okafortv; Baba celebrate ooo I know how it feels I was once there… Street of Jos knows my keke then…

ss1cashofficial; God bless your hustle bro

iamyungskid; Appreciate whatever you have cuz some got none. #KeepWorkingStill

iam_ninaisaac; Wel done bro👏👏👏👏 there’s dignity in LABOUR

