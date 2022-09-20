Most Nigerian men don’t want me, they’re after my dad – Billionaire heiress, DJ Cuppy

Famous Disc Jockey, Ifeoluwa Florence Otedola, aka Cuppy has disclosed that a lot of Nigerian men only chase her because of her dad, Femi Otedola.

The socialite made this known while speaking in a podcast on why she hasn’t met a man yet.

She recounted her experiences with men who had left her shocked at their desperation to meet her dad.

Cuppy stated that she hopes that someday she’d get to met a guy who likes her and wouldn’t be with her only because of her dad but would see her father as a ‘by product’

She said:

“Back home, I feel like so many guys don’t want me, they want my dad. If I meet a guy in the UK, and I have met guys in the UK; when I tell them that I am from Nigeria, they ask me what village. And it makes me feel the person is not really Nigerian.

“They just love my dad. I met a guy recently and the next thing he asked me was, ‘so when am I going to meet your dad.’ I was shocked. I want someone to love me a lot and be happy and my dad would be like a by-product”

Watch her speak below;