Mother in pains as little son empties N4k bottle of palm oil on the floor

Entertainment
By Ezie Innocent

A Nigerian mother posted a video online depicting the condition in which she discovered her wasteful kid.

The young child played so innocently in the palm oil spill, which covered the entire floor.

When she entered and saw that the $10 (N4,200) worth of palm oil she had just purchased was completely gone, she was astonished.

To express how exasperated she is with the little boy, the mother included the audio from Blessing, who claims to be in distress after discovering her hubby with a “bunch of women.”

Because he did not believe he had done anything wrong, the child did not feel any regret as he spread oil on himself and turned to face his mother.

Watch the video below:

@mmasi_ivan

Lazy youths with over do☹️

♬ original sound – Qwesi Lexy🥶🤤

