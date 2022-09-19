Mother of Twinzlove reacts after being accused by her twins’ father of being irresponsible

Mother of popular comedians and twins, Twinzlove has expressed displeasure over accusations laid against her by her estranged husband.

The lady identified as Princess Oladimeji debunked all claims made by her ex husband and warned that nobody should ask her children about their father.

She said:

“If I am an irresponsible mother, will I stand still to survive with those children? A landlord even tried to sleep with me because I didn’t pay for rent. I didn’t agree.

This man had to tell his wife that I’m the one forcing myself on him. They called the whole street to insult me and send me out.

Were you there? When they see success, they start coming. If I say I don’t have a family nobody can challenge me. When I gave birth to twins, my family neglected me because I don’t have money to give them.

Nobody should ask my children again about their father. If anybody do, I will rain curse on that person. I don’t sell my body, I don’t pocknose. My hand got bad because of the chemical I used in washing for good 9 years. Where were you then?

I pray all of you telling my children to go and meet their father will pass through what I passed through. Don’t you hear their surname? They answer my surname, Oladimeji.”

Watch the video below:https://fb.watch/fCHr37r64e/