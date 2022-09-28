TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


By Shalom

A video making the rounds online shows how a father put his little baby to sleep in his jacket.

The video was being filmed by the mother of the child who revealed that she asked her husband to put the baby to sleep only to find her child in his jacket.

She asked him where the baby was and he said he didn’t know meanwhile he was carrying her the whole time in his jacket.

The little baby looked so comfortable in the position she was kept. The video was captioned “told my husband to put her to sleep”.

Some of the comments read:
@Ruqie: “I was expecting her in the tote bag if im being honest”

@Tolu6: “Why is no one talking about the tongue at the end?😭😂😂”

@Sarah Cowan: “the tongue out at the end tells us she was in on it all along 😂.”

@🤠MAMAS LITTLE COWGIRL🤠: “She stuck her tongue at you🥰lol she is so cute 🥰🥰🥰🥰.”

See video here:

@thelasfam

She was so small 🥰 #loren #newborn #happ #foryou #foryoupage #viral #fyp

♬ original sound – The LAS Fam

