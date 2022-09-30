TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
A heartbroken Nigerian lady has taken to social media to cry out bitterly about her fiance’s stingy nature.

The sad woman anonymously took to a social media platform to seek advice on whether or not to go ahead with the marriage. 

She pointed out that her husband earns a lot more than she does but is not willing to give her any. Her husband works in a company and earns 1 million Naira every month while she earns 140 thousand naira but will never give her any money. 

In her words: 

“I am confused, my wedding is 1 month from now and I have started selling Asoebi since, even the bridal train have paid their money. But my husband to be is a stingy man, I blame myself for bringing this relationship thus far even when u noticed those signs.” 

She went ahead to seek the opinion of Netizens on whether or not to go ahead with the wedding plans because she was told that he may change. 

See post here:

