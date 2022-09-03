TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

“She is gorgeous” – Reactions as photos of Ned…

“10 years sleeping with different men” – Lady…

“We shall meet in the future” – Lecturer tells project students…

My girlfriend dumped me for our neighbor who owns a BMW after I paid her driver’s license – Heartbroken man cries out

Social Media drama
By Ezie Innocent

A heartbroken man has shared a sad account of how he discovered nabbed his cheating girlfriend.

According to the narrator, he paid for his unemployed girlfriend’s driver’s license because he believed it would aid her in her job search.

He discovered his girlfriend had been cheating on him with their neighbor a few days after she got her license.

READ ALSO

Drama as lady nabs her man proposing to another lady at mall…

Man who celebrated being an expectant father online mourns…

When he confronted her about her infidelity, she stood firm, telling him that he isn’t ambitious enough to be with her.

He went on to reveal that his girlfriend now drives their neighbor’s BMW and doesn’t even honk at him in acknowledgment when she sees him despite all he had done for her.

Read his full narration below:

“Hi Auntie Momoza. Just a few weeks ago I paid for her to get a driver’s license because I thought it would help her to get a job. I thought it was my duty as her boyfriend. Two weeks after she got the driver’s license I found out that she’s cheating on me with my neighbour. I confronted and she dumped me saying I’m not ambitious enough to be her boyfriend. My neighbour is an ANC guy and has tenders. Yesterday while I was waiting for a taxi to town she passed me at bus stop driving that guy’s BMW. She didn’t even hit a bell to greet me after everything I’ve done for her. And she was driving that car with my license, I paid for it. I cancelled my trip and went back home to sleep with a broken heart. I doubt I will ever be with another woman. I am hurt.”

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

“She is gorgeous” – Reactions as photos of Ned Nwoko’s…

“10 years sleeping with different men” – Lady who travelled to…

“We shall meet in the future” – Lecturer tells project students as he relocates…

Lady shades those who advised her against marrying an older man as she flies out…

“If you see me trekking, mind your business” – Chiké says as he sells his…

“It is getting bigger” – Netizens react as Toke Makinwa…

#BBNaija: Hermes loses cool, bashes teammates over suggestive remarks following…

1 of 4

LATEST UPDATES

Man whose manhood was stolen at Lagos reveals what his wife did after opening up…

“It was not easy being in the house, I was sad” — Amaka opens up, addresses…

James Brown’s sister, Gracious Brown melts hearts as romantic video with…

Lady shades those who advised her against marrying an older man as she flies out…

My girlfriend dumped me for our neighbor who owns a BMW after I paid her…

“She is gorgeous” – Reactions as photos of Ned Nwoko’s…

Mixed reactions as Groovy breaks up with Phyna (video)

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More