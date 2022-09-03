My girlfriend dumped me for our neighbor who owns a BMW after I paid her driver’s license – Heartbroken man cries out

“Hi Auntie Momoza. Just a few weeks ago I paid for her to get a driver’s license because I thought it would help her to get a job. I thought it was my duty as her boyfriend. Two weeks after she got the driver’s license I found out that she’s cheating on me with my neighbour. I confronted and she dumped me saying I’m not ambitious enough to be her boyfriend. My neighbour is an ANC guy and has tenders. Yesterday while I was waiting for a taxi to town she passed me at bus stop driving that guy’s BMW. She didn’t even hit a bell to greet me after everything I’ve done for her. And she was driving that car with my license, I paid for it. I cancelled my trip and went back home to sleep with a broken heart. I doubt I will ever be with another woman. I am hurt.”