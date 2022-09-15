TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Woman shows off her beautiful daughter whom everyone called ugly…

Lady celebrates as she gets elevated from cleaner to ‘madam…

Lady shows how she leaves enough cooked food in boyfriend’s…

My husband met me when I was doing ‘hookup’ – Lady shares

Entertainment
By Ezie Innocent

A Nigerian woman opened up about how she and her spouse first connected before getting married.

She was asked by a fan how she met her partner, and in her response, she revealed that he is now her spouse.

She said that he hired her as a hookup girl and that they later began dating as a result.

READ ALSO

Lady shows how she leaves enough cooked food in boyfriend’s…

Young lady shares how she squandered her first N1 million on…

He proposed after they had been dating for some time, and they eventually made their way down the aisle together.

The young lady posted a video reel with a range of pictures, including ones from their wedding day, as well as ones from dates and vacations.

Watch the video below:

Reacting, actress nkechi_blessing_sunday wrote; Which location Abeg 🧐 make I go stand there🏃🏻‍♀️

sharonbensonofficial; 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 na lie don’t be deceived good girl still Dey pay ohhh

cerenorobs; Let the game begin 💃💃💃💃💃💃, thanks for the update 🤣🤣🤣🤣 make I run enter market buy one or two clothes for this night

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Woman shows off her beautiful daughter whom everyone called ugly at birth…

Lady celebrates as she gets elevated from cleaner to ‘madam of the…

Lady shows how she leaves enough cooked food in boyfriend’s fridge to chase away…

I’ve been suspecting – Newly married man nabs wife in hotel room with his friend…

BBNaija’s Liquorose fumes, walk out of talent show over an insensitive joke…

Adopted boy breaks down in tears as he gets his first ever birthday cake from…

Man cancels wedding because fiancée refused to reveal who gifted her iPhone 13…

1 of 6

LATEST UPDATES

My husband met me when I was doing ‘hookup’ – Lady shares

Woman robs bank with toy gun to pay for sister’s cancer treatment

BBNaija’s Liquorose fumes, walk out of talent show over an insensitive joke…

Man scared as he finds charm hidden under tiles of apartment he rented in Lagos

“Are you friends with Portable?” – Comedian, ZicSaloma queries dog…

Basketmouth’s wife celebrates his birthday with heartwarming message

Reactions as Davido turns model, walks down the runway (Video)

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More