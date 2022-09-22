“My worst days are actually over…” – Beauty breaks silence following disqualification (Video)

Big Brother Naija ‘Level Up’ contestant, Beauty Tukura has broken silence following her disqualification from the show.

It would be recalled that when the show entered its second week, Beauty had gotten herself disqualified from the show over her misbehavior.

She had had several fights with her love interest, Groovy which earned her warning strikes from Biggie, culminating to her disqualification.

The former beauty queen had an online chat intended to let her fans and well-wishers known that she’s hale and fine.

Beauty revealed that her worst days, following her disqualification, are finally over and she is not, in anyway, emotionally down because of her disqualification.

She also noted while speaking that she has learned her lessons.

Watch the video below: