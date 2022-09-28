“Na you dey date mumu” – Lady mocks other girls as she reveals how her boyfriend spoils her

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


By Ezie Innocent

A young woman has resorted to social media to rave about her boyfriend’s care of her like a princess.

The beautiful woman posted a video showcasing the kind acts and things he does for her.

She displayed before and after photos of their courtship before he asked her out and after.

She boasted about the large sums of cash he gave her while making fun of other females who are in relationships with guys who do not frequently spoil them.

She also displayed the snacks and meals he provides for her so that she can keep up her baby-girl routine.

He also fixed a set of vibrant nails for her, which she wanted internet users to know about.

Then she made fun of other ladies by joking that since they were dating Mumu, they weren’t getting the same treatment.

Watch the video below:

