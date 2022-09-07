“Name the baby Asuusheyi” – Netizens react as lady shares before and during ASUU strike transformation (Video)

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Ezie Innocent

A lady has stirred reactions after sharing her wondrous transformation amid prolonged ASUU strike.

The Academic Staff Union of Universities has been on strike for nine months, putting on halt, all academic activities.

Some university students have taken to social media to share interesting transformations which have occured during the strike.

A lady took to social media to share a reel which captured her before the strike looking lithe and beautiful and another scene, which she captioned ‘after ASUU strike’ which shows her heavily pregnant with her beauty mildly distorted by gestation.

The video has stirred a plethora of reactions from social media users.

Check out some reactions gathered from Netizens:

aymid_official wrote: “Just name the child Asuusheyi”

belindaoma wrote: “Na me and 7 others never born for this strike.”

