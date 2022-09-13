Native doctor purportedly turns N1,000 written on paper into real cash (Video)

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Ezie Innocent

A Nigerian herbalist has astounded cyber citizens with his traditional method of producing actual money without the aid of a machine or any other technological instrument.

He converted a piece of white paper with N1,000 inscribed on it into actual N1,000 currency by waving it in front of the audience.

He lit the paper on fire, put it in his mouth, and started performing fetish acts in a video that has gone viral online.

To demonstrate to the audience that he was not holding any money, the herbalist showed his open hands to a camera.

Then, after briefly reciting some incantations and dipping his hand into a bowl of water, he delivered a genuine N1000 note.

Watch the video below;

