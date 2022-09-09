Ned Nwoko’s 4th wife, Chante Campbell cries for help over ill-treatment of her kids

The fourth wife of Nigerian politician and billionaire businessman Ned Nwoko has spoken out about her children’s treatment.

A new post from the lady complaining about the treatment her children are receiving is being exposed to as a result of her issues with their father.

Chante shared a photo of her kids with a caption that reads:

“Sometimes it hurts to see my kids receive what they don’t deserve cos of me. My issues with you should be with you only not my kids.”

It will be recalled that 5th wife, Laila also mentioned suffering from maltreatment following her divorce from him.

Meanwhile; the 3rd wife, Regina Daniels Nwoko, has shared adorable new photos with her 2-month-old son, Khalifa Nwoko.

In the photos, the mother and son posed inside their private jet as they flew out together to an undisclosed location.