Entertainment
By Shalom

A video of a Nigerian father and his little son with natural white frontal hairs and unique birthmarks on their foreheads has gone viral.

The video of the duo shared on TikTok via a page run by the man has gathered millions of views.

The video has caused a frenzy online as netizens gush over the beauty of the duo and their rare kind of birthmark.

It was noticed that the little boy also had patches of white-like skin colour in different parts of the body.

Reacting to the video, fine nice Edo to the world said: “Bros never think about DNA one …this baby now 200000000000% yours.”

Fatima binousha Thia said: “Machala brother don t show that god bless you and your son.”

Watch the video below:

@gbozimormoses

♬ original sound – gbozimormoses

