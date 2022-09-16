TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Lady shows how she leaves enough cooked food in boyfriend’s…

BBNaija’s Liquorose fumes, walk out of talent show over an…

‘I’m not single, I have a woman living with me in Lagos’ –…

Nigerian lady and her husband celebrate 1 year of living together in Canada (Video)

Entertainment
By Shalom

A Nigerian lady has celebrated one whole year of living together in Canada with her husband.

The proud wife shared a video vibing with her husband to a tune in their car as they gushed over each other. 

According to her, they had been married for two years but have only lived together for a year since her husband moved to Canada.

READ ALSO

Basketmouth’s wife celebrates his birthday with…

Lady remains unmarried after dumping poor man for a rich one…

She revealed she had learnt a lot in their two years of marriage, one year apart and one year together. 

In her words: 

“Been married for two years but today marks one year since hubs came to Canada and we were reunited. A few things I’ve learnt over the last year, I can’t change a grown man, only God can. Not to let my feelings dictate my response & not to hold grudges. At the end of the day, we’re in the same team.”

See video here:

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Lady shows how she leaves enough cooked food in boyfriend’s fridge to chase away…

BBNaija’s Liquorose fumes, walk out of talent show over an insensitive joke…

‘I’m not single, I have a woman living with me in Lagos’ – Frederick Leonard…

My husband met me when I was doing ‘hookup’ – Lady shares

Lady breaks down in tears at airport as her lover travels abroad (Video)

Lady shares beautiful transformation of her albino daughter who was rejected by…

Drama as bank manager Impregnates three female staff

1 of 6

LATEST UPDATES

Nigerian lady and her husband celebrate 1 year of living together in Canada…

I was like this, I destroyed properties too – Chacha Eke tells mum of…

How I blamed devil following breakup with man I had 15 abortions for — Lara…

Portable sends shoutout to Wizkid, says their song will top the world

“Is Phyna pregnant?” — Speculations trail housemate’s appearance (Video)

“I really want us to work” — Phyna says as she insists on Groovy’s nonchalant…

“I tell you say I be corper” – Drama as corp member refuses to pay…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More