Nigerian lady bags 7 fully sponsored scholarships in USA and Canada, shares photo as she relocates abroad

By Shalom

A Nigerian lady, Joy Amadi, has posted her testimony on LinkedIn about how she asked God for just on scholarship and he gave her 7 fully funded offers in USA and Canada. 

She was so full of gratitude and a part of her post read:

“I am happy to announce to you that I recently arrived America and have started my PhD program at the University of Delaware. 

My utmost gratitude goes to God Almighty who saw me through this journey. I asked for one scholarship and God gave me 7 fully funded offers in USA and Canada.

A special thank you to my sweet mum and lovely siblings who kept on praying for me and encouraging me even when I felt like giving up”.

She also went ahead to thank her late father as he was always there to support her when he was alive and she expressed sadness that he was not here to witness this new phase of her life.

