Nigerian lady gets married to heartthrob on his sick bed at the hospital (Photos)

Social Media drama
By Ezie Innocent

A Nigerian couple won hearts when they decided to get married even though the groom was in the hospital.

While he was still in the hospital on his sick bed, the lady visited her spouse there and they were married.

The administrators of Evercare Hospital in the Lekki district of Lagos State admitted that their wedding was the first of its sort.

Evercare posted pictures of the pair being united in holy matrimony inside of its building on its Twitter page.

One of the pictures showed the man sitting on a bed with his wife next to him, while another one showed him in a wheelchair with his wife next to him.

The tweet reads; ”We had our very FIRST Evercare wedding ❤️❤️❤️❤️

Congrats to the newly wed couple on this milestone event and we wish them eternal love and marital bliss.”

