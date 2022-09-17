Nigerian lady narrates her experience after going to bed with an Igbo man

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


By Shalom

A lady on Instagram has shared her heartbreaking s*xual experience with an Igbo man living in lekki.

 She narrated how she almost lost her life to electrocution while they were in bed together.

Her post read: 

“I’ll never forget the day I had s*x with one Igbo guy in lekki. We started with a movie and boom, we were nak*d. He didn’t have a c0ndom and I told him I wasn’t going to do it, I knew he was a useless man when he suggested using nylon. 

Las Las, he sent someone to get one and we started. 4 minutes into the s*x, I mistakenly touched a nak*d wire  behind his bed and got electrocuted. I gnashed my teeth, rolled my eyes and was shaking but he kept thrusting harder. Till today, he still thinks he made me c*m.”

