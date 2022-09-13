Ayoung lady, Annastasia Micheal Olamma, has announced her decision to donate one of her kidneys to the daughter of the senator Ike Ekeremadu to save her life.

In her public post she revealed that she took the decision to prove that women can actually support fellow women.

In her words:

“I (Annastasia Michael olamma) want to donate one of my Kidney to Sonia Ekweremadu to save her life. I have made up my mind to do this to prove women can help women.

“If any of her relatives mum,dad, siblings, cannot give out their kidney to save their Bloodline then i will donate my own to save Sonia And i demand nothing in return. I pray it matches with her own.

Am 24 years old ,I don’t take alcohol and I believe my kidney is very healthy to donate. I have sent message to her email and anticipate for her reply. May God heal you 🙏😢”

The message was received with mixed reactions. Some claimed she was trying to chase clout with while others thanked her for her bravery as they await reply from the Senator’s family.

See post here:

https://m.facebook.com/100007950188310/posts/pcb.3086682558273387/?photo_id=3086682514940058&mds=%2Fphotos%2Fviewer%2F%3Fphotoset_token%3Dpcb.3086682558273387%26photo%3D3086682514940058%26profileid%3D100078790676515%26eav%3DAfbAzkRhACG-d1aQZPU6K_b6kR_QDXDFuYPDroYzQkdOd6UogpTY65UUDGwIP1tdlak%26paipv%3D0%26source%3D48%26refid%3D52%26__tn__%3DEH-R%26cached_data%3Dtrue%26ftid%3D&mdp=1&mdf=1