Entertainment
By Shalom

A Twitter lifestyle influencer, Fola, has revealed how she took her man on a date and covered the bills. 

She shared a photo of the food they ate and the receipt with the caption “September assignment submitted, I took my man out”.

The post has made many men in the comments section wish to be her boyfriend. Some even asked if there was space in the relationship so that they could join. 

It has become a thing of envy as some people claimed it is not so common to see a girl, especially a Nigerian taking her man on a date and paying for everything. 

Usually, the man covers all the bills but Fola decided to make a difference, steering an applause from the general audience.

