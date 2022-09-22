Nigerian lady who works as barber, marries her customer (Video)

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Shalom

A Nigerian lady identified as @herroyalmajesty00 has revealed how she got married to her customer. 

The lady who happens to be a barber disclosed how a man who was just her customer became her friend and subsequently her lover. Today, they are happily married. 

She also showed in the video how she was the one who gave her husband his haircut on their wedding day. 

The video she captioned: 

“2019: just customers

2020: friendship begin

2021: started dating 

2022: got engaged, traditional wedding, pre-wedding things, wedding morning, officially my man”. 

Netizens shared in her joy as some of the comments read: 

@Sochima Ikechukwu: “congratulations 🥰omo I go start barbing 🥰nah there update dey”

@Samuel chidubem: “congratulation to you 🥰”

@lady_aiibee: “So happy for you hun” 

See video here:

@herroyalmajesty00

How it started and how it’s going…😌😌#fyp #trending #tiktoknigeria #wedding #couplegoals #couple #foryou #tiktok @hasams200

♬ Soweto – Victony & Tempoe

