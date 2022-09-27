TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

“You are going down” – Halima Abubakar’s family calls out…

Men will show you shege – Yul Edochie’s daughter says…

I never planned to share my husband – Mum shares video of…

Nigerian man bursts out crying as his last N1k gets stuck in ATM (Video)

Social Media drama
By Ezie Innocent

A man has been left confused after he tried to withdraw his last one thousand naira from an ATM machine and it refused dispensing fully.

In a video, the man could be seen battling the device that wouldn’t properly disburse his N1,000.

He began complaining that the ATM was “dragging” him with the last $1,000 in his bank account.

READ ALSO

Man expresses shock after seeing pot of stew his girlfriend…

Man laments after buying MacBook only to discover it’s…

He tried to push the money out of the machine by hitting it in an effort to get it to respond, but he was unsuccessful.

Watch the video below:

Check out reactions gathered…

zakari.bbdoki_; And na my last 1k I dey withdraw so😭😂

favour_johnn; Person last card 😂😂

ninth_nubian; Don’t play with a man’s money OO

avalanche_health; 😂😂😂😂😂ATM SELF DEY PARA O.ECONOMY HARD O

alysfoodmart; Nothing way person no go see 😂😂😂

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

“You are going down” – Halima Abubakar’s family calls out Apostle Suleman…

Men will show you shege – Yul Edochie’s daughter says (Video)

I never planned to share my husband – Mum shares video of her husband and…

Man finally returns home to find his wife 7 months pregnant

Ruth Kadiri, Mercy Eke, others lavish sweet words on Chioma Rowland, days after…

Are they back? – Nigerians praise Davido and Chioma over their reconciliation

“I want to know if it’s right to make love to my wife before morning prayers” –…

1 of 6

LATEST UPDATES

Reactions as Davido and Chioma showcase their love for each other (Video)

Man expresses shock after seeing pot of stew his girlfriend cooked with N2,500…

“This Is Sabinus”: Man Spots Comedian From His Window in London, Calls His…

Lady who suffered abuse at the hands of lover shares what she looked like before…

Nigerian man bursts out crying as his last N1k gets stuck in ATM (Video)

Man laments after buying MacBook only to discover it’s packaged tile (Video)

“I’m the kind of side chick that loves his boyfriend’s wife” – Bobrisky

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More