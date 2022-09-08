TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Nigerian man lies under bus in UK after allegedly being denied permanent residency

Entertainment
By Ezie Innocent

A man alleged to be a Nigerian made a spectacle of himself in UK after he was reportedly denied permanent residency.

He sat motionless underneath a moving bus for several minutes and would not get up.

It was learned that the Home Office refused his request to become a permanent resident but he did not acknowledge their judgment in good faith.

In defiance of the poor judgment, the man made the decision to go outside and lay down beneath the bus.

He was being begged by people to come out from beneath the bus, but he insisted on retrieving his paperwork first.

The man could be heard yelling in a viral video claiming he had met all the standards and had no idea what he had done wrong for them to deny him the permit.

Watch the video below:

