Nigerian man shares his wife’s reaction after gifting her a brand new iPhone 14 Pro Max (Video)

Entertainment
By Shalom

A man identified as Fuadbadmus surprised his wife with the new iPhone 14 pro max and shared a video of her reaction online.

In the video, he bought two iPhones, one for each of them. He took it to the room in a bag while making a video to make sure he captured her emotion. 

The video was captioned: “see her reaction for getting the new iPhone 14 pro max”.

The excited wife was overjoyed as she jumped up to thank her hubby. Netizens flooded the comments with heartwarming messages.

@peace of mind: “God bless you and every man out there that doesn’t mind spending their last card on their wives God bless you all.”

@NmaOgbodo: “I love it when men appreciate their wives. It’s so beautiful 🥰.”

@kvng_fuad

Surprised her with the new iPhone 14promax #iphone #iphone14promax #nigeriansinuk #couplegoals

♬ Rush – Ayra Starr

 

 

