Nigerian student gets married to her coursemate amid ASUU strike

A Nigerian woman by the name of Leemah has posted videos online revealing how she used the seven-month ASUU strike to tie the knot with her coursemate.

The student announced her marriage to her sweetheart, who also happens to be a classmate, via a post on her TikTok page.

She posted a video that showed the development of their relationship from their time together in school to the time they spent at home while waiting for the strike to end.

They eventually got married, despite the fact that school-related activities had not yet resumed, so it seems like Cupid had other intentions for them.

She and her partner could be seen on their wedding day wearing both traditional and English attire in the video Leemah shared.

Watch the video below: