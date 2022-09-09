TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

“I no dey hear you o” – Omoni Oboli reacts as…

“I can impregnate a woman” – Lady with two…

“I don’t have time to beat around the bush”…

Nigerian student gets married to her coursemate amid ASUU strike

Entertainment
By Ezie Innocent

A Nigerian woman by the name of Leemah has posted videos online revealing how she used the seven-month ASUU strike to tie the knot with her coursemate.

The student announced her marriage to her sweetheart, who also happens to be a classmate, via a post on her TikTok page.

She posted a video that showed the development of their relationship from their time together in school to the time they spent at home while waiting for the strike to end.

READ ALSO

Moment lady got robbed while on date with man who couldn’t…

“I don’t have time to beat around the…

They eventually got married, despite the fact that school-related activities had not yet resumed, so it seems like Cupid had other intentions for them.

She and her partner could be seen on their wedding day wearing both traditional and English attire in the video Leemah shared.

Watch the video below:

@leemahsfashion

I decided to hop on this challenge🥰🥰🥰i got married to my coursemate🥰🥰🥰🥰🥰#leemahsfashion #makemefamous #asuu #fypppppppppp

♬ Take All My Money (Switch Up Version) – PASTOR

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

“I no dey hear you o” – Omoni Oboli reacts as Uche…

“I can impregnate a woman” – Lady with two different organs…

“I don’t have time to beat around the bush” – Lady leaks…

“My daddy’s money makes me look chubby” – Video of…

“I have become the most beautiful” – Eniola Badmus hails…

I’m among the best bathroom cleaners in prison – Hushpuppi begs court

“I will miss you so much” – James Brown breaks down in tears,…

1 of 7

LATEST UPDATES

Nigerian student gets married to her coursemate amid ASUU strike

Nigerians celebrate passing of Queen Elizabeth II at Owambe party (Video)

“Queen Elizabeth needs to be immortalized by renaming University of Nigeria to…

Rapper, Naira Marley mourns Queen Elizabeth with tattoo of her face (Video)

Moment lady got robbed while on date with man who couldn’t do anything (Video)

“We have a wedding to plan” – Fans excited as Maureen Esisi flaunts engagement…

BBNaija: Dotun confides in Doyin, confesses love for Daniella (Video)

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More