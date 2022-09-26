Nigerian woman shares her sad experience at a shop in UK (Video)

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


By Shalom

A Nigerian woman abroad has shared a video complaining about an “oyinbo” lady who indirectly called her a thief at western union shop.

According to her, she went to the western union shop to send some money to her country. She was standing there with her kids when the oyinbo lady came in with a bag and kept them on the floor.

The oyinbo lady then signaled to her daughter to keep an eye on their bags and this made the woman pick offense.

She looked at the bag and saw that they were school items and she became upset that the oyinbo lady would imagine that she could steal school stuff.

Some of the reactions to this video were:

Organics.vanity: “you have to learn to ignore”

Gretidos_designs : “una dey disturb us ooo, you for tell her this things wen you dey tell us na”

