Nigerians celebrate passing of Queen Elizabeth II at Owambe party (Video)

Entertainment
By Ezie Innocent

Nigerians have commemorated the death of British queen Queen Elizabeth II, who passed away on September 8, 2022.

In a video that has gone viral on social media, numerous Nigerians were seen dancing excitedly at a celebration when the M.C. made mention of the queen’s name.

The event reportedly took place the same day the Queen sadly died, according to a Tweep who posted the video.

However, it is unclear if the celebration was especially held to celebrate the deceased queen.

See Netizens reactions;

ebuka_nyovest wrote: “I no know say queen lizzy Beth get children for naija oo.”

_goodybae_ wrote: “Who send una work??”

aymid_official wrote: “My Tribe and party Wetin be this bayii??? Dem suppose investigate the person wey host this Party.”

