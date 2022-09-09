Nigerians celebrate passing of Queen Elizabeth II at Owambe party (Video)

Nigerians have commemorated the death of British queen Queen Elizabeth II, who passed away on September 8, 2022.
In a video that has gone viral on social media, numerous Nigerians were seen dancing excitedly at a celebration when the M.C. made mention of the queen’s name.
The event reportedly took place the same day the Queen sadly died, according to a Tweep who posted the video.
Trust our people, the Yoruba's started Queen Elizabeth's burial ceremony the very day she died with Owambe. pic.twitter.com/CYTWOaZPZY
— Amoke (@Adeyinkaamokeh) September 9, 2022
However, it is unclear if the celebration was especially held to celebrate the deceased queen.
See Netizens reactions;
ebuka_nyovest wrote: “I no know say queen lizzy Beth get children for naija oo.”
_goodybae_ wrote: “Who send una work??”
aymid_official wrote: “My Tribe and party Wetin be this bayii??? Dem suppose investigate the person wey host this Party.”
