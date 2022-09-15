Nkechi Blessing and ex-lover, Opeyemi Falegan fight dirty as actress rekindles feud

Nkechi Blessing, a sensational actress, and her ex-boyfriend, Falegan Opeyemi, have resumed their feud.

Their old feud resurfaced after the actress mentioned his name in an interview while talking about her previous relationship.

She had made it clear that she had never loved him and was only using him to get back at her ex-boyfriend, Adeyemi.

Falegan reacted angrily, chastising her for mentioning his name in the interview.

“Attaching my name to yours is dysfunctional, just stop mentioning my name abeg, someone should pls give her contents, she sounds really empty now”, he said.

In a new post, the Nollywood diva stated that since she left him, his life had become stagnant, and she had only drawn attention to him in order to make him relevant.

She stated:

“Lmooo… Oga will get small relevancy now enjoy!!!!!

Mr man I left and you were stagnant… I just say make I help you small cus after all what are old friends for Ashiere!!!

Left where is it not clear who left who Oponu….hunger Ambassador!!

I only used you as a reference so ladies out there won’t make the mistake I made, so top feeling important bros..

1 to 10 you are nowhere close…weyre!!!!

By now you suppose dine leave that Rat hole you dey stay na come make I dash you one plot atleast you fit become landlord… Ashiere!!!”