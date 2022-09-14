“No be me go wear this cheap wig” – Girlfriend sets wig bought by her boyfriend on fire

A video making the rounds on TikTok has captured a young girl setting a brand new wig on fire.

According to her, it was cheap and she couldn’t wear it.

One would think that she must have been scammed by the hair vendor and had the wrong hair delivered to her. Someone in the comments had asked her to tag the wig vendor.

The comment read:

“You for tag the vendor to this post.”

Reacting to the question, she said:

“The vendor nor do anything na my bf no Sabi better wig 🚶”

She didn’t like the wig so she set it on fire and threw it away. This action stirred up many reactions on social media.

Some said she would have given it to someone who would appreciate it. Others said she should have at least shown appreciation to her boyfriend.

Another said that if he was her boyfriend, he would never buy a wig for her again.

See video here: