No one has anything to say about MI marrying at his current age, but made a fuss on Mercy and Rita Dominic’s day – Lady

A Twitter user has gone online to bemoan the double standards in Nigeria about marriageable age between men and women.

According to the lady who goes by the name, @aunty_neme on the micro blogging platform, Twitter, everyone is silent about popular rapper, MI Abaga getting married at his current age, which is 40.

But people, she says, had been making speeches about marrying early when popular songstress, Mercy Chinwo married at the age of 32 and veteran actress, Rita Dominic wedding at 47

Taking to the micro blogging platform, @aunty_neme wrote:

“No one actually has anything to say about M.I and getting married at his current “age”. But on Mercy Chinwo and Rita Dominic’s day, Una wan use motivational speech finish us. Odiegwu”

Mixed reactions from Twitter users have trailed her post;

