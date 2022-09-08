“Noisemaker, I get class pass you” – Goya Menor drags Portable as they clash over Headies award

Popular Nigerian singer, Goya Menor, has dragged popular artiste, Portable after he said he didn’t deserve the Headies Award he won.

Recall, Goya emerged winner of the ‘Best Street-Hop’ at the 15th Headies Awards, which was hosted in Atlanta, Georgia, USA on Sunday.

Reacting to the news, Portable taunted Goya by claiming that he is a one-hit song artiste and nobody knows him.

In a video he shared on social media, the Zazuu star bragged that he has different hit songs which the streets are vibing to whereas Goya Menor has not released any songs till date.

“Wetin concern me with person wey dem give ‘Street Artiste of the Year’ award. Which song you sing, you sabi sing? Since wey you don sing that song, you sing another one wey blow? Them carry street give you…” he said.

After seeing the video, the ‘Ameno’ crooner took to his Instagram page to state that he has class more than Portable.

Menor wrote; ”I hear say one Osarobo Dey make noise for internet. If you know me well you will know we don’t shout we do practical. Meet the king of the Street and Son of Grace.”