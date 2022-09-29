Nothing on earth can make me go into depression – Bobrisky says

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Ezie Innocent

Controversial crossdresser, Idris Olanrewaju Okuneye better known as Bobrisky, has asserted that he will never experience deppreession.

This was expressed by the self-described “Mommy of Lagos” in a post on his Instagram page as he pondered the causes of depreessiiion in people.

As he pointed out that nothing on earth, no matter how difficult a circumstance may be for him, can cause him to be in such a mood, Bobrisky questioned how individuals become deprreessed.

Taking to Instagram, he wrote:

“But guys I want to ask a simple question? How do people get into deprressiion? Cos me nothing on dis earth can make me go into depression o ! No matter hard it look I’m gonna face it like the shim I am”

