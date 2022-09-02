How I nearly signed Omah Lay to YBNL – Olamide (Video)

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Ezie Innocent

Olamide Adedeji, a Nigerian rap artist, has revealed that he was close to signing Afropop singer Stanley Omah Didia, a.k.a Omah Lay.

According to the YBNL founder, he offered Omah Lay a record deal but the ‘Understand’ hitmaker declined.

Speaking during an interview with Adesope Olajide on Afrobeats Podcast, Olamide said that some sent Omah Lay’s song, Bad Influence to him.

After listening to the track, he was so impressed that he reached out to him and indicated an interest in giving him a record deal but Omah informed him that he already had a deal with another label.

In other news; A young man has taken to social media to express his joy after purchasing a tricycle, also known as Keke Napep.

The secondary school dropout revealed that he had just purchased the Keke Napep and he is proud of himself.

He obtained the three-wheeled machine through a higher purchase, and he decided to celebrate the day he completed the final payment.

