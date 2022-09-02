How I nearly signed Omah Lay to YBNL – Olamide (Video)

Olamide Adedeji, a Nigerian rap artist, has revealed that he was close to signing Afropop singer Stanley Omah Didia, a.k.a Omah Lay.

According to the YBNL founder, he offered Omah Lay a record deal but the ‘Understand’ hitmaker declined.

Speaking during an interview with Adesope Olajide on Afrobeats Podcast, Olamide said that some sent Omah Lay’s song, Bad Influence to him.

After listening to the track, he was so impressed that he reached out to him and indicated an interest in giving him a record deal but Omah informed him that he already had a deal with another label.

Listen to him speak below:

