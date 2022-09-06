Outrage as guest at wedding places money on bride’s face in strange manner

Reactions from Nigerians are trailing the bizarre occurrence that took place at a traditional wedding.

In a video shared on Tiktok by @iamkelvinsena, a man who adorned a native attire was spotted weirdly rubbing a legal tender on the face of an American bride who took to the dance floor to do the Kente dance.

This, of course, didn’t sit well with a large chunk of online followers as they found his act to be strange, even though the bride seemed undisturbed by the man’s action.

As such, they expressed their displeasure over what had transpired in the comment section.

A user identified with the handle @lartibea said:

“I found his act strange only to come to the comments and find confirmation. Aaaah. May it bee unto them what they wish for the bride.”

Another user, @julieannennonah8, commented:

“Okay but the man just put juju on the bride 😳and no one stopped him??”

Equally, @lawrie875 said:

“This is why you have to cover yourself in the blood of Jesus, especially on occasions like your wedding day. You think everyone is there to celebrate!”

In the same vein, @aineian2 remarked:

“the bride needs to look for a church asap. this is weird. God protect her marriage.”

Watch the video below: