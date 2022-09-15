“Pastor said I will marry a white woman” – Man cries out as he falls in love with albino (Video)

A young man who’s dating a girl with albinism has shared the prophecy he received years ago.

The young man stated that he was given a prophecy about his marriage but he’s sure that the pastor didn’t see the vision clearly.

According to him, the pastor said he will tie the knot with a white woman, buy he ended up with a lady with albinism.

The caption on the video read:

“I remember when the pastor prophesy I was going to get married to a white woman 👰 them boom I met an albino…. I’m sure the pastor vision wasn’t clear. “

Their followers found this very funny as the comments were full of laughter and good wishes to the couple.

See video here: