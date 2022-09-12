TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Portable goes haywire during show because he allegedly took…

“From sales girl to oga wife” – Lady celebrates…

‘My husband doesn’t cheat; he can never cheat on me’ – Uchenna…

Patricia CEO, Fejiro, proposes to his pregnant girlfriend after their baby’s gender reveal

Entertainment
By Shalom

Wealthy and young CEO of the trading platform, Patricia, recently went on his knees to ask his pregnant girlfriend to marry him. 

His girlfriend expressed shock as it took her some time to get over the euphoria and finally get herself to say yes to his proposal.

In his Instagram post, he noted that he wanted the result to be a boy while she wanted a girl but regardless of the outcome, they both won.

READ ALSO

Skitmaker Sabinus allegedly engages his girlfriend at a…

Man ends relationship with girlfriend after catching her…

The result of the reveal showed that they were expecting a baby boy and Fejiro couldn’t hide his joy.

He went ahead to get on his knees to propose amid cheers from friends who graced the occasion; his girl finally said Yes!

See video here:

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Portable goes haywire during show because he allegedly took Colorado without…

“From sales girl to oga wife” – Lady celebrates as her boss…

‘My husband doesn’t cheat; he can never cheat on me’ – Uchenna Nnanna brags

Skitmaker Sabinus allegedly engages his girlfriend at a private ceremony in…

Why I slept with my brother’s wife for 5 years – Man confesses

Lady regrets turning down Asake’s advances as singer becomes millionaire

“I avoid people who don’t align with me” – Regina Daniels throws shade…

1 of 5

LATEST UPDATES

Patricia CEO, Fejiro, proposes to his pregnant girlfriend after their…

“People that brought me here haven’t even checked in on me” — Sheggz rants about…

Why men abroad prefer to come to Africa to get a wife – Europe based lady…

Wife of man who found out his 5 kids do not belong to him, opens up

Gave girlfriend N2k, bought iPhone 13 Pro – Young boy reveals how he spent N2…

Wizkid’s bodyguard, Roy cries out after slayqueen stole his iPhone at club…

Grown man seen weeping profusely in Enugu because of Queen Elizabeth (Video)

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More