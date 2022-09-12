Patricia CEO, Fejiro, proposes to his pregnant girlfriend after their baby’s gender reveal

Wealthy and young CEO of the trading platform, Patricia, recently went on his knees to ask his pregnant girlfriend to marry him.

His girlfriend expressed shock as it took her some time to get over the euphoria and finally get herself to say yes to his proposal.

In his Instagram post, he noted that he wanted the result to be a boy while she wanted a girl but regardless of the outcome, they both won.

The result of the reveal showed that they were expecting a baby boy and Fejiro couldn’t hide his joy.

He went ahead to get on his knees to propose amid cheers from friends who graced the occasion; his girl finally said Yes!

See video here: