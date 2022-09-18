Pero Adeniyi celebrates 2face Idibia on his 47th birthday

Pero Osaiyemi Adeniyi, the babymama of Legendary Nigerian singer, Innocent Idibia better known as 2face Idibia, celebrates him with a sweet message as he turns 47 today, September 18.

Over the years, the two have remained friendly ex-spouses and have weathered all co-parenting storms.

Pero Adeniyi took to her Instagram story moments ago to celebrate the father of her three children on the legendary singer’s special day.

“Happy Birthday Innocent. God bless and uphold you always Egbeleke Egbelefireeeee! Live and prosper”, she wrote.

Pero Adeniyi is no doubt reciprocating the love the singer showered on her birthday in August.

