TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Little girl with unique shiny birthmark and white frontal hairs…

“I no dey hear you o” – Omoni Oboli reacts as…

Ned Nwoko’s 4th wife, Chante Campbell cries for help over…

“Pidgin no dey sweet pass like this” – Ufuoma McDermott makes her son speak pidgin with British accent (Video)

Entertainment
By Shalom

Nollywood actress, Ufuoma McDermott has shared a video of herself goofing around with her son, Isio during a conversation.

The 41-year-old mum had instructed her son to repeat everything she says in his British accent.

She went on to make funny comments in her thick pidgin accent, while her son repeated the same thing in his British accent.

READ ALSO

“How do you want me to speak?” – Mercy Eke queries haters…

“It has gotten to the point where I will speak”…

The actress, who is married to a Caucasian man, Steven McDermott, posted the video on her TikTok page.

The video has stirred funny reactions from Nigerians on social media, with many expressing admiration for Isio’s British accent.

@beth_hairs wrote, “This is too cute for words 🥺🥺”

@starfex_properties wrote, “see as pidgin sweet with oyibo accent 🤣🤣”

@mz_jenny wrote, “Daughter or son…abi na my eyes dey pain me”

@zara_richy wrote, “I love the boy own, but mehn 🥰😂”

Watch the video below:

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Little girl with unique shiny birthmark and white frontal hairs goes viral…

“I no dey hear you o” – Omoni Oboli reacts as Uche…

Ned Nwoko’s 4th wife, Chante Campbell cries for help over ill-treatment of her…

“I said yes to forever” – Rejoice Iwueze of Destined Kids set…

“I will miss you so much” – James Brown breaks down in tears,…

I’m among the best bathroom cleaners in prison – Hushpuppi begs court

I will not return to my husband even if you give me N8 million – Korra…

1 of 7

LATEST UPDATES

Fans drum support for Destiny Etiko after she got ridiculed over her “cheap”…

I beg you in God’s name take care of my daughter – Father tearfully pleads with…

“Pidgin no dey sweet pass like this” – Ufuoma McDermott makes…

Promoter set to stop Portable’s South African tour after removing him from US,…

“Are you sure he’s a kid?” – Little boy flings off…

Police locate family of man whose skeleton was discovered in Ibadan

“Proud of my mum’s business” – Beautiful young lady hawking food on the…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More