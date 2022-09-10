“Pidgin no dey sweet pass like this” – Ufuoma McDermott makes her son speak pidgin with British accent (Video)

Nollywood actress, Ufuoma McDermott has shared a video of herself goofing around with her son, Isio during a conversation.

The 41-year-old mum had instructed her son to repeat everything she says in his British accent.

She went on to make funny comments in her thick pidgin accent, while her son repeated the same thing in his British accent.

The actress, who is married to a Caucasian man, Steven McDermott, posted the video on her TikTok page.

The video has stirred funny reactions from Nigerians on social media, with many expressing admiration for Isio’s British accent.

@beth_hairs wrote, “This is too cute for words 🥺🥺”

@starfex_properties wrote, “see as pidgin sweet with oyibo accent 🤣🤣”

@mz_jenny wrote, “Daughter or son…abi na my eyes dey pain me”

@zara_richy wrote, “I love the boy own, but mehn 🥰😂”

Watch the video below: