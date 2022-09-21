“Please forgive me” – Regina Daniels’ son goes on his knees to beg mum for forgiveness (Video)

A video making the rounds online shows the moment Regina Daniels’ son, Munir Nwoko went on his knees to beg his mother for forgiveness.

Regina Daniels said she bought a tennis racket for her son and returned home for work only to find out that he spoilt it.

Regina lamented bitterly in the video about the incident, and the little boy went on his knees to beg for forgiveness.

Sharing the video on Instagram, Regina said:

“This moon is just a big case 🙆‍♀️

He loves playing with tennis rackets so I bought him a mini one on my way from work yesterday, I just returned home today and it’s damaged. I don’t even know what to do with him.”

Watch the video below: