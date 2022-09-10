TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Little girl with unique shiny birthmark and white frontal hairs…

“I no dey hear you o” – Omoni Oboli reacts as…

Ned Nwoko’s 4th wife, Chante Campbell cries for help over…

Police locate family of man whose skeleton was discovered in Ibadan

Entertainment
By Shalom

Police in Oyo State has located and contacted the family members of the man whose skeleton was found in his house recently.

A statement by the police in Oyo State said family members of the deceased confirmed that the deceased’s name was Aderemi John Abiola and that he was last seen around 2018.

Oyo Police Command said:

READ ALSO

“He has been missing for 3 years” – Tears…

“Celebrities with no sense” – Delta Police PRO wipes the…

“Anchoring on the strength of solid communal partnerships and provision of credible information to the Oyo State Police Command, on Sunday 04/09/2022 at about 1400hrs, representatives from the Landlord/ Landlady’s Association of Idi-Orogbo, Adeosun, Life Forte Area, Awotan, Apete, Ibadan reported a case of suspected sudden and unnatural death at Apete Divisional Police Headquarters.

“In swift coordinated response to the information provided, the Divisional Police Officer and a team of crime and forensic detectives approached the three-bedroom block residence of the deceased and found his remains glued to his beddings lying upward with no visible signs of struggle at a glance.

“Preliminary findings from residents of the community and the driver’s license found in his wallet revealed that the deceased was indeed Aderemi John Abiola and was last seen around 2018, a fact corroborated by family members of the deceased when contacted by detectives of the Command attached to the SCID.

“Furthermore, the Commissioner of Police, Oyo State Police Command, CP Adebowale Williams while appealing to well-meaning members of the public for assistance regarding the provision of useful information has also directed the immediate transfer of the case to the Command’s apex investigation body, the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID).

“In furtherance of the above, the scene has since been cordoned in the interest of public health and safety to enable the completion of the investigation aimed at demystifying the possible cause of death.

“Lastly, the case is actively monitored with the assurances of detailed updates provided accordingly, please.”

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Little girl with unique shiny birthmark and white frontal hairs goes viral…

“I no dey hear you o” – Omoni Oboli reacts as Uche…

Ned Nwoko’s 4th wife, Chante Campbell cries for help over ill-treatment of her…

“I said yes to forever” – Rejoice Iwueze of Destined Kids set…

“I will miss you so much” – James Brown breaks down in tears,…

I’m among the best bathroom cleaners in prison – Hushpuppi begs court

I will not return to my husband even if you give me N8 million – Korra…

1 of 7

LATEST UPDATES

Police locate family of man whose skeleton was discovered in Ibadan

“Proud of my mum’s business” – Beautiful young lady hawking food on the…

16-year-old girl dies after jumping from a moving vehicle when driver refused to…

Groom dies few hours to his wedding in Zamfara (Details)

BBNaija: Fans rejoice as Phyna bags Instagram verification

Uproar as TV Presenter Celebrates Queen Elizabeth’s Death Live on Air

“Put some respect on my name” – Wizkid son brags as he shares…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More