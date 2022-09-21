TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Why I made love to my son — Single mother opens up (Video)

Photos and details of woman who died while chasing husband and…

“Two healthy boys” – Woman shows off her two…

Police organize birthday party in prison for man arrested on his birthday

Entertainment
By Shalom

A young man who was arrested on his birthday turned 18 in custody and the police decided to host a small party for him.

The birthday was celebrated with a small cake and a big bottle of coke. In the video, one of the policemen was seen helping him to cut the cake.

The caption on the video read:

READ ALSO

Pero Adeniyi celebrates 2face Idibia on his 47th birthday

‘I’ve never experienced this kind of celebration in my…

“He was arrested on his birthday, the police👮 decided to give him a little party🎉, but he doesn’t look 👀 too happy today he’s 18.”

Despite all efforts to make him happy, he didn’t look or seem to be happy with the party.

Netizens shared their thoughts about the incident.

Ninth_nubian: “They fully mocked his existence”

i_am_hblaze: “funniest thing I have ever seen”

See video here:

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Why I made love to my son — Single mother opens up (Video)

Photos and details of woman who died while chasing husband and sidechick

“Two healthy boys” – Woman shows off her two children after…

“I get better meat for body” – Destiny Etiko boasts as she…

BBNaija: Why I want Phyna to win grand prize – Doyin

“Please forgive me” – Regina Daniels’ son goes on his…

Lady who had two organs says she regrets taking out one (Video)

1 of 7

LATEST UPDATES

James Brown’s dad showers prayers on him after receiving iPhone 13 from her

I’m on the same level with Asake, stop comparing him to Wizkid – Portable rants

22-year-old lady starts building dream house after purchasing land

Beautiful video of black little girl with blue eyes

Police organize birthday party in prison for man arrested on his birthday

Female pastor asks single ladies in church to sow seed of N3k each over marriage…

BBNaija’s Tochi shares the messages he received from someone claiming to…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More