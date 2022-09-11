TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Little girl with unique shiny birthmark and white frontal hairs…

Ned Nwoko’s 4th wife, Chante Campbell cries for help over…

“I said yes to forever” – Rejoice Iwueze of…

Portable goes haywire during show because he allegedly took Colorado without food (Watch video)

Entertainment
By Ezie Innocent

Controversial artiste, Habeeb Okikiola better known as Portable caused a stir at a recent music event when he lost control after allegedly taking drugs.

According to reports, he allegedly consumed an advanced strain of marijuana known as Colorado without eating any food and it affected him.

READ ALSO

Promoter set to stop Portable’s South African tour after…

I’ll use juju to deal with you – Portable threatens Goya…

Portable was said to have been destabilised by the effect of Colorado and began to go gaga while performing at the show.

A video making the rounds on social media shows the moment bouncers and other people were trying to hold the singer as he was displaying ‘madness’.

At a point, he went down to the floor and acted as if he wanted to lie down while still exhibiting weird behaviour.

Sharing a video, an Instagram blog wrote; ‘‘Zazu don zeh ooo😂Life of ika Nation 😮a r£port just reach me now that our Nigeria lil Wynne take c0l0rado without food omoh‼️this one na yawa oooo but he go dey alright.”

Watch the clip below:

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Little girl with unique shiny birthmark and white frontal hairs goes viral…

Ned Nwoko’s 4th wife, Chante Campbell cries for help over ill-treatment of her…

“I said yes to forever” – Rejoice Iwueze of Destined Kids set…

Lady kidnapped on her way to church narrates how she escaped being r*ped and…

Their mum left me and returned with another man’s son – Twinz Love’s father…

“James Brown is doing well, please help me tell him” –…

“Are you sure he’s a kid?” – Little boy flings off…

1 of 5

LATEST UPDATES

Portable goes haywire during show because he allegedly took Colorado without…

Skitmaker Sabinus allegedly engages his girlfriend at a private ceremony in…

Young man shares transformation after two years of quitting his addiction…

Shoot your shot, stop zooming my photos – Eniola Badmus tells men admiring…

Yul Edochie’s daughter, Danielle slams troll that asked why she mingles with…

“I avoid people who don’t align with me” – Regina Daniels throws shade…

Lady regrets turning down Asake’s advances as singer becomes millionaire

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More