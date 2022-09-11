Portable goes haywire during show because he allegedly took Colorado without food (Watch video)

Controversial artiste, Habeeb Okikiola better known as Portable caused a stir at a recent music event when he lost control after allegedly taking drugs.

According to reports, he allegedly consumed an advanced strain of marijuana known as Colorado without eating any food and it affected him.

Portable was said to have been destabilised by the effect of Colorado and began to go gaga while performing at the show.

A video making the rounds on social media shows the moment bouncers and other people were trying to hold the singer as he was displaying ‘madness’.

At a point, he went down to the floor and acted as if he wanted to lie down while still exhibiting weird behaviour.

Sharing a video, an Instagram blog wrote; ‘‘Zazu don zeh ooo😂Life of ika Nation 😮a r£port just reach me now that our Nigeria lil Wynne take c0l0rado without food omoh‼️this one na yawa oooo but he go dey alright.”

Watch the clip below: