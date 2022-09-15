Portable roars after man revealed where he bought his ‘okirika’ (Video)

Popular music star, Habeeb Okikiola better known as Portable has responded after a man disclosed where he reportedly procured his jacket.

Recall that few days ago, the music star in an interview, boasted about how he splashes millions of naira on what his clothes, and had further claimed that he purchases more than the Imprisoned social media sensation, Hushpuppi.

Some days after that, a man took to Instagram to reveal a roadside market where he stated that Portable had allegedly bought a jacket he was seen wearing.

In reaction to this, the controversial singer claimed that the clothe was never procured by him; he stated that the jacket was given to him by a stylist of the musician in whose video he had been featured.

