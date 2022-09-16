Portable sends shoutout to Wizkid, says their song will top the world

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


By Ezie Innocent

Controversial singer, Habeeb Okikiola, also known as Portable has once more pleaded with sensational singer, Wizkid to join him on a song.

In a social media-trending video, the Zazoo crooner praised the CEO of Starboy Entertainment, sending loads of greetings to him.

According to Portable, if they release only one single, it will top the charts and become the biggest hit ever.

This comes after he begged Wizzy and Davido, his competition, to give him a feature.

Watch the video below:

Meanwhile, recall that the singer once made a bold statement by bragging about how much he splashes on his wears. He had claimed, in an interview, that he spends nothing short of millions of naira on his designers clothing.

