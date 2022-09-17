Praising another babe in my presence is enough reason to break up with a man – Lady says

Media personality, Oyinkansola, has informed the public about one of the reasons she could end things in a relationship.

According to her, she would definitely end the relationship with any man who gushes over another babe in her presence.

She tweeted:

“Might be a causal gist, but telling me about another babe that likes you and the efforts she’s making, is enough reason for me to step back. Please be with her, she’ll do you better than me. 🙏”

“She gave you this and that, took you out and did this, mi o lowo rn plissssss. Let’s not waste our time. 🙏”

There were so many reactions to this tweet, some of which read:

“Someone tried this rubbish with me few years ago. I just asked him why he was on a date with me and not her?🙃.”

“But then, you women do this to us everytime and we just laugh about. Why’s it a problem with guys doing same?”

See tweet below: