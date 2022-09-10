“Proud of my mum’s business” – Beautiful young lady hawking food on the street

A Nigerian lady has warmed hearts online after she revealed how she hawks food that her mother sells.

The beautiful woman said she is proud of helping her mother to sell her food on the streets, adding that she prefers doing that than to steal.

She posted a video on TikTok where she noted that she may not be rich but she is comfortable with what she has.

In the clip which has gone viral, she went further to challenge others to also showcase the business that their mothers are doing.

The young lady was carrying a bucket of what looked like moi-moi on her head as she was walking on the road and continued talking.

Speaking in Yoruba language, the hawker said she is from a humble background but she is living well regardless of her family’s situation.

Watch the video below: