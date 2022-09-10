TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Little girl with unique shiny birthmark and white frontal hairs…

“I no dey hear you o” – Omoni Oboli reacts as…

Ned Nwoko’s 4th wife, Chante Campbell cries for help over…

“Proud of my mum’s business” – Beautiful young lady hawking food on the street

Lifestyle
By Ezie Innocent

A Nigerian lady has warmed hearts online after she revealed how she hawks food that her mother sells.

The beautiful woman said she is proud of helping her mother to sell her food on the streets, adding that she prefers doing that than to steal.

READ ALSO

10 Cities with the most beautiful Women in the World –…

Check out the beautiful 37 finalists of 2017 Most Beautiful…

She posted a video on TikTok where she noted that she may not be rich but she is comfortable with what she has.

In the clip which has gone viral, she went further to challenge others to also showcase the business that their mothers are doing.

The young lady was carrying a bucket of what looked like moi-moi on her head as she was walking on the road and continued talking.

Speaking in Yoruba language, the hawker said she is from a humble background but she is living well regardless of her family’s situation.

Watch the video below:

@nobrerodiat

♬ original sound – Nobre Rodiat

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Little girl with unique shiny birthmark and white frontal hairs goes viral…

“I no dey hear you o” – Omoni Oboli reacts as Uche…

Ned Nwoko’s 4th wife, Chante Campbell cries for help over ill-treatment of her…

“I said yes to forever” – Rejoice Iwueze of Destined Kids set…

“I will miss you so much” – James Brown breaks down in tears,…

I’m among the best bathroom cleaners in prison – Hushpuppi begs court

I will not return to my husband even if you give me N8 million – Korra…

1 of 6

LATEST UPDATES

“Proud of my mum’s business” – Beautiful young lady hawking food on the…

16-year-old girl dies after jumping from a moving vehicle when driver refused to…

Groom dies few hours to his wedding in Zamfara (Details)

BBNaija: Fans rejoice as Phyna bags Instagram verification

Uproar as TV Presenter Celebrates Queen Elizabeth’s Death Live on Air

“Put some respect on my name” – Wizkid son brags as he shares…

Lady kidnapped on her way to church narrates how she escaped being r*ped and…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More