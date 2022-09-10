“Put some respect on my name” – Wizkid son brags as he shares photos from high school

Boluwatife Balogun, first son of ace singer, Wizkidayo has shared first photos on Instagram after entering high school.

The young lad is getting more vocal on social media as time passes. Just recently, an ecstatic Tife took to his official Instagram page with some cool photos while bragging about his status as a new high school student.

He went the extra mile by calling on people to put some respect on his name moving forward. “First post as a high school student; gotta put some respect on my name now!” his post read in part.

Reacting to the photos, yokky4real said: “Congratulations boy, it shall be the beginning of greater success and destiny fulfilment for you in Jesus name, (Amen).”

queenolajumokebusari said: “is plenty bro Tife we were not informed but now we know better. You will succeed in Jesus name.”