TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

“I no dey hear you o” – Omoni Oboli reacts as…

“I can impregnate a woman” – Lady with two…

“I don’t have time to beat around the bush”…

“Queen Elizabeth needs to be immortalized by renaming University of Nigeria to Queen Elizabeth University” – Adamu Garba

Entertainment
By Ezie Innocent

Popular politician, Adamu Garba has made a suggestion about immortalizing late Queen Elizabeth.

The former Presidential aspirant took to his Twitter page to mourn the British monarch, saying that one of Nigeria’s prominent university needs to be named after her.

He stated that the university of Nigeria Nsukka should be renamed to Queen Elizabeth University to honor the late monarch.

READ ALSO

Rapper, Naira Marley mourns Queen Elizabeth with tattoo of…

“I will miss you so much” – James Brown…

In his words:

“In order to immortalized Queen Elizabeth, we should rename the University of Nigeria, Nsukka to Queen Elizabeth University of Nigeria since it is the first University in Nigeria.

Immortalizing Queen Elizabeth by renaming the University of Nigeria, Nsukka in her honor would’ve been an easier deal if Iwere communicating with our grandparents. Fortunately, they knew her worth.

Age is a grace, & 7 decades on the Throne can only be the work of God and Grace.”

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

“I no dey hear you o” – Omoni Oboli reacts as Uche…

“I can impregnate a woman” – Lady with two different organs…

“I don’t have time to beat around the bush” – Lady leaks…

“I have become the most beautiful” – Eniola Badmus hails…

Lawyer who married blind lady shuns critics, says he’s enjoying his…

“My daddy’s money makes me look chubby” – Video of…

I’m among the best bathroom cleaners in prison – Hushpuppi begs court

1 of 7

LATEST UPDATES

“Queen Elizabeth needs to be immortalized by renaming University of Nigeria to…

Regina Daniels strikes adorable pose with second son, Khalifa

Rapper, Naira Marley mourns Queen Elizabeth with tattoo of her face (Video)

Moment lady got robbed while on date with man who couldn’t do anything (Video)

“We have a wedding to plan” – Fans excited as Maureen Esisi flaunts engagement…

BBNaija: Dotun confides in Doyin, confesses love for Daniella (Video)

Making my debut album was not stressful because Olamide helped – Asake

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More