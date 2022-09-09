“Queen Elizabeth needs to be immortalized by renaming University of Nigeria to Queen Elizabeth University” – Adamu Garba

Popular politician, Adamu Garba has made a suggestion about immortalizing late Queen Elizabeth.

The former Presidential aspirant took to his Twitter page to mourn the British monarch, saying that one of Nigeria’s prominent university needs to be named after her.

He stated that the university of Nigeria Nsukka should be renamed to Queen Elizabeth University to honor the late monarch.

In his words:

“In order to immortalized Queen Elizabeth, we should rename the University of Nigeria, Nsukka to Queen Elizabeth University of Nigeria since it is the first University in Nigeria.

Immortalizing Queen Elizabeth by renaming the University of Nigeria, Nsukka in her honor would’ve been an easier deal if Iwere communicating with our grandparents. Fortunately, they knew her worth.

Age is a grace, & 7 decades on the Throne can only be the work of God and Grace.”

